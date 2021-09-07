Catalyst Romania II invests EUR 1.2 mln in SeedBlink crowdfunding platform

Catalyst Romania Fund II – one of the most important VC funds in the region, having Marius Ghenea as Managing Partner – joins SeedBlink’s endeavour to expand into the EU and to support the tech start-up ecosystem by investing EUR 1.2 mln as the lead investor in the Series A EUR 3 mln round.

SeedBlink – the investment platform with the highest growth in Europe - had already collected, as part of this Series A round, EUR 1.1 mln in record time, at the end of May, via equity crowdfunding on its own platform. The rest of the financing came from Catalyst Romania Fund II and other local and international investors.

The transaction was assisted by Stratulat Albulescu Attorneys at Law.

(Photo source: the companies)