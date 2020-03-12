Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:17
Business

Catalyst Romania launches new EUR 40-50 mln fund for TMT projects

03 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Venture capital firm Catalyst Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, announces that it is deploying a second venture capital fund targeting technology, media, and telecom (TMT) companies, following an initial closing with institutional and private investors.

Catalyst Romania Fund II will have a target size of EUR 40-50 million.

Part of the money will come from the European Investment Fund (EIF) through the JEREMIE Romania Reflows and EU's InnovFin Programme.

Catalyst has also secured significant financial support from notable private investors.

"EUR 40 million is the target size of the fund. EUR 15 mln comes from the EIF and some EUR 25 mln is estimated to be obtained by other institutional and private investors," said Marius Ghenea, managing partner of the fund.

One of the private investors is local entrepreneur Adrian Mihai, one of the founders of Fan Courier, the biggest courier firm in Romania.

The new fund will run for ten years. The fund will offer tickets between EUR 1 and 3 million per company to some 16 companies in the initial investment period, Marius Ghenea explained. He specified that the fund targets companies in the initial stage of development, companies that have already demonstrated market traction but need financing for rapid growth, for expansion.

Catalyst Romania Fund II is the first second-generation early-stage venture capital fund in Romania.

It follows Catalyst Romania Fund I, operated by 3TS' local management team and financed through the JEREMIE Romania initiative.

The first fund invested more than EUR 12 mln in 10 well-known Romanian tech companies in recent years, including Elefant.ro, Vola.ro, Vector Watch, AvocatNet.ro, SmartBill, GreenHorse Games, and Omniconvert.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:15
19 November 2020
Business
RO entrepreneurs launch free crowdfunding platform for social and creative startups
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:17
Business

Catalyst Romania launches new EUR 40-50 mln fund for TMT projects

03 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Venture capital firm Catalyst Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, announces that it is deploying a second venture capital fund targeting technology, media, and telecom (TMT) companies, following an initial closing with institutional and private investors.

Catalyst Romania Fund II will have a target size of EUR 40-50 million.

Part of the money will come from the European Investment Fund (EIF) through the JEREMIE Romania Reflows and EU's InnovFin Programme.

Catalyst has also secured significant financial support from notable private investors.

"EUR 40 million is the target size of the fund. EUR 15 mln comes from the EIF and some EUR 25 mln is estimated to be obtained by other institutional and private investors," said Marius Ghenea, managing partner of the fund.

One of the private investors is local entrepreneur Adrian Mihai, one of the founders of Fan Courier, the biggest courier firm in Romania.

The new fund will run for ten years. The fund will offer tickets between EUR 1 and 3 million per company to some 16 companies in the initial investment period, Marius Ghenea explained. He specified that the fund targets companies in the initial stage of development, companies that have already demonstrated market traction but need financing for rapid growth, for expansion.

Catalyst Romania Fund II is the first second-generation early-stage venture capital fund in Romania.

It follows Catalyst Romania Fund I, operated by 3TS' local management team and financed through the JEREMIE Romania initiative.

The first fund invested more than EUR 12 mln in 10 well-known Romanian tech companies in recent years, including Elefant.ro, Vola.ro, Vector Watch, AvocatNet.ro, SmartBill, GreenHorse Games, and Omniconvert.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:15
19 November 2020
Business
RO entrepreneurs launch free crowdfunding platform for social and creative startups
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform