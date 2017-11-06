Photo of old Romanian steam train, picture of the day in The Telegraph

A photo made by Romanian Catalin Urdoi, in which he captured an old steam train from Bucovina on a snowy winter day, was selected among the November 5 pictures of the day by British daily The Telegraph.

“The picture is part of a series of winter photos made last December. The story of the Bucovina steam train can be best surprised in winter, a season that gives it a unique Bucovina-like magic and authenticity. I’m very excited that the editors of The Telegraph have picked one of my photos to post it among the favorites on November 5,” Catalin Urdoi told local Adevarul.

“It is yet another success in promoting Bucovina abroad, a success that I dedicate to the tourism in Bucovina.”

At the end of October, Romanian Diana Buzoianu, a London resident, won the weekly photography competition Big Picture organized by The Telegraph.

(photo source: Telegraph.co.uk; photo by Catalin Urdoi)