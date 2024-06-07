Culture

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești gifts books to voters in Sunday’s elections

07 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești announced a campaign aimed at encouraging voting in the local and European elections held in Romania this Sunday, June 9. Those who vote will be gifted a free book or a magazine.

“Show the ID card with the VOTAT 2024 stamp at the cash register in any Cărturesti bookstore, and your civic gesture will be accompanied by a book that you will receive from us,” reads a post shared on Cărturești’s Facebook page.

Customers who show proof of vote can choose a book or magazine from a pre-set selection. The offer is valid on June 9, exclusively in physical bookstores, within the limit of available stock.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Saxanad/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
Culture

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești gifts books to voters in Sunday’s elections

07 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești announced a campaign aimed at encouraging voting in the local and European elections held in Romania this Sunday, June 9. Those who vote will be gifted a free book or a magazine.

“Show the ID card with the VOTAT 2024 stamp at the cash register in any Cărturesti bookstore, and your civic gesture will be accompanied by a book that you will receive from us,” reads a post shared on Cărturești’s Facebook page.

Customers who show proof of vote can choose a book or magazine from a pre-set selection. The offer is valid on June 9, exclusively in physical bookstores, within the limit of available stock.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Saxanad/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks