Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești gifts books to voters in Sunday’s elections

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești announced a campaign aimed at encouraging voting in the local and European elections held in Romania this Sunday, June 9. Those who vote will be gifted a free book or a magazine.

“Show the ID card with the VOTAT 2024 stamp at the cash register in any Cărturesti bookstore, and your civic gesture will be accompanied by a book that you will receive from us,” reads a post shared on Cărturești’s Facebook page.

Customers who show proof of vote can choose a book or magazine from a pre-set selection. The offer is valid on June 9, exclusively in physical bookstores, within the limit of available stock.

(Photo source: Saxanad/Dreamstime.com)