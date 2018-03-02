Carrefour launches food delivery app in Romania

French group Carrefour, one of the top retailers in Romania, has launched a food delivery app called Gurmandio. This is the first such app developed by a retailer in Romania, according to Carrefour.

The app allows users to order food from the gastronomy department of Carrefour hypermarkets as well as from other local restaurants. Delivery is free of charge and users can pay cash, by credit card or with meal vouchers.

The app is currently available in big cities in the Moldova region, namely Iasi, Suceava, Botosani, Piatra-Neamt, Galati, and in Targu Jiu. The app is customized for each city.

Carrefour has developed its online presence in recent years through the launch of the carrefour-online.ro platform and the Bringo app, which allows users in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest and Constanta to have their products delivered at home within 90 minutes.

