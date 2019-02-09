Carlyle’s BSOG might pump gas from Romania’s offshore in early 2021

Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by US investment fund Carlyle International Energy Partners and EBRD, have agreed to start the project of the pipeline and related equipment needed for the transfer of gas from Midia offshore perimeter (including Doina and Ana fields) to the national gas transport system, Economica.net reported.

Energy minister Nicolae Badalau and prime minister Viorica Dancila attended the ceremony for the signing of the contract. BSOG could start natural gas production in the Black Sea in the first quarter of 2021.

The Midia Gas Development Project (MGD Project) consists in drilling five production wells (one probe on the Doina deposit and four probes on the Ana deposit), a submarine production unit on the Doina deposit which will be connected through an 18 km pipeline to the automated production platform located on Ana deposit.

A 121-km underwater pipeline with a capacity of 1 BCM per year representing 10% of Romania’s consumption will transport the natural gas from the Ana platform to the shore, where a 4.1-km underground pipeline will bring it to the new gas treatment station.

The treated gases will be delivered through the gas measuring station to Transgaz. It is estimated that gas production will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Transgaz has to build a 24-km pipeline to bring the natural gas to the existing national transport system. BSOG's shareholders, led by U.S. fund Carlyle, on February 7 decided to proceed with the USD 400 million Midia Gas Development Project, in the Romanian part of the Black Sea.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]