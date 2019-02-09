Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:52
Business
Carlyle’s BSOG might pump gas from Romania’s offshore in early 2021
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by US investment fund Carlyle International Energy Partners and EBRD, have agreed to start the project of the pipeline and related equipment needed for the transfer of gas from Midia offshore perimeter (including Doina and Ana fields) to the national gas transport system, Economica.net reported.

Energy minister Nicolae Badalau and prime minister Viorica Dancila attended the ceremony for the signing of the contract. BSOG could start natural gas production in the Black Sea in the first quarter of 2021.

The Midia Gas Development Project (MGD Project) consists in drilling five production wells (one probe on the Doina deposit and four probes on the Ana deposit), a submarine production unit on the Doina deposit which will be connected through an 18 km pipeline to the automated production platform located on Ana deposit.

A 121-km underwater pipeline with a capacity of 1 BCM per year representing 10% of Romania’s consumption will transport the natural gas from the Ana platform to the shore, where a 4.1-km underground pipeline will bring it to the new gas treatment station.

The treated gases will be delivered through the gas measuring station to Transgaz. It is estimated that gas production will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Transgaz has to build a 24-km pipeline to bring the natural gas to the existing national transport system. BSOG's shareholders, led by U.S. fund Carlyle, on February 7 decided to proceed with the USD 400 million Midia Gas Development Project, in the Romanian part of the Black Sea.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:52
Business
Carlyle’s BSOG might pump gas from Romania’s offshore in early 2021
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by US investment fund Carlyle International Energy Partners and EBRD, have agreed to start the project of the pipeline and related equipment needed for the transfer of gas from Midia offshore perimeter (including Doina and Ana fields) to the national gas transport system, Economica.net reported.

Energy minister Nicolae Badalau and prime minister Viorica Dancila attended the ceremony for the signing of the contract. BSOG could start natural gas production in the Black Sea in the first quarter of 2021.

The Midia Gas Development Project (MGD Project) consists in drilling five production wells (one probe on the Doina deposit and four probes on the Ana deposit), a submarine production unit on the Doina deposit which will be connected through an 18 km pipeline to the automated production platform located on Ana deposit.

A 121-km underwater pipeline with a capacity of 1 BCM per year representing 10% of Romania’s consumption will transport the natural gas from the Ana platform to the shore, where a 4.1-km underground pipeline will bring it to the new gas treatment station.

The treated gases will be delivered through the gas measuring station to Transgaz. It is estimated that gas production will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Transgaz has to build a 24-km pipeline to bring the natural gas to the existing national transport system. BSOG's shareholders, led by U.S. fund Carlyle, on February 7 decided to proceed with the USD 400 million Midia Gas Development Project, in the Romanian part of the Black Sea.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40