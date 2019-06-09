Caracal murder case: Romanian prosecutors extend investigation, main suspect faces more rape charges

Romanian prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have extended the investigation in the case targeting the kidnapping and possible rape and murder of two teenage girls in the town of Caracal this year, DIICOT head Felix Banila announced on Friday, September 6.

Gheorghe Dinca, the 65-year-old mechanic who admitted to killing the two girls – Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, is now facing three more charges of rape, Banila said, according to local Mediafax. All these crimes were allegedly committed in the man’s house in Caracal.

Moreover, the wife of Gheorghe Dinca is also being investigated now, as the prosecutors opened an in rem investigation for complicity to murder on her name.

“On August 23, 2019, it was decided to extend the in rem criminal prosecution to also include the charge of complicity to murder following the complaint made on August 22 by the mother of victim Melencu Luiza Mihaela regarding an alleged criminal activity of the named Dinca Elena, the defendant's wife,” the DIICOT head said.

In addition, the Romanian authorities issued an European investigation order to the judicial authorities in Italy and ordered a rogatory commission to the US authorities to identify the possible activities of Gheorghe Dinca, information the Romanian prosecutors hope would help them solve the Caracal case.

Gheorghe Dinca was arrested on July 26 after the Police searched his home and found human remains and jewelry in a barrel. The policemen ended up at his house after Alexandra Macesanu, a girl who was reported missing on July 24, managed to call the emergency number 112 and tell the authorities that she was kidnapped and raped. The policemen raided Dinca’s home in the morning of July 26 and he later admitted to killing Alexandra and another girl who went missing in April – Luiza Melencu.

Initially, Dinca told the investigators that he burned Alexandra’s body and threw Luiza’s body in the Danube. However, he later changed his statements and claimed that he also burned Luiza’s body and took the policemen to a forest where he said he threw the remains. Experts were not able to establish an exact DNA profile from these fragments, as the bones found in the woods were too calcined, and a new expertise was ordered. DNA tests confirmed, however, that the bones found at the main suspect’s house belonged to 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu.

