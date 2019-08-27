Bucharest municipality starts towing cars parked illegally

Bucharest City Hall towed the first seven cars parked illegally, which furthermore prevented the access to public transport stations or hospitals, during the first hours after the new regime regulating the cars parked illegally in Bucharest came into force, Hotnews.ro reported.

Mayor Gabriela Firea rejected the legal objections raised by Ombudsman as regards the Local Police substituting to ordinary Police when approving car towing.

In addition to the recovery fee of RON 500 (EUR 110), car owners also risk fines of up to RON 725 (EUR 150).

On the ground there are 7-8 crews spotting cars parked illegally that obstruct access and the operation of lifting the cars is carried out by the Municipal Transport Management Company, which operates 6 platforms.

The lifting action takes place 24 hours a day. "We treat with priority the notifications received through the dispatch of the public transport company, when the public transport is blocked. The crew moves urgently, takes the pictures to frame the deed, then arranges the lifting measure, the platform from the Transport Management is requested, and the car is taken. The operation lasts about 1 minute, ”explained head of Bucharest Local Police Daniel Rășică.

(Photo: Pixabay)

