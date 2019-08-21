Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 12:05
Social
Bucharest City Hall to start towing illegally parked cars next week
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall will start towing illegally parked cars on Monday, August 26, representatives of Bucharest Local Police told Mediafax.ro.

There will be different fees for recovering a towed car. For example, the fee for lifting, transporting and storing a Dacia Logan (one day) can reach RON 500 (some EUR 105).

“We’ll start to tow cars in less than a week, on August 26, on Monday. We have everything we need, platforms, everything. There will be two locations where the towed cars will be stored, one on Metalurgiei and the other one on Timisoara Blvd.,” Police representatives said.

The project voted by the Bucharest General Council at the beginning of this summer says that “the vehicles parked illegally on public roads that are part of Bucharest’s main road network will be towed, transported, stored and released in accordance with regulations approved by this decision.”

According to this draft decision, traffic policemen within the General Directorate of Bucharest Police or within the Regional Department of the Bucharest Transport Police, as well local policemen within the General Directorate of Bucharest Local Police will be in charge of giving sanctions and ordering the towing of illegally parked cars. The vehicles will be transported on car platforms to ensure their complete lift.

The transport to the storage place will be stopped if the car’s owner or user shows up in the meantime and agrees to bear the expenses incurred. In this case, only the value of the lifting operation is supported, the same draft decision says. “To have the vehicle returned to him, the owner or user must present documents proving ownership or the right to use the vehicle.”

The towed vehicles can be stored for a maximum of one year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 12:05
Social
Bucharest City Hall to start towing illegally parked cars next week
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall will start towing illegally parked cars on Monday, August 26, representatives of Bucharest Local Police told Mediafax.ro.

There will be different fees for recovering a towed car. For example, the fee for lifting, transporting and storing a Dacia Logan (one day) can reach RON 500 (some EUR 105).

“We’ll start to tow cars in less than a week, on August 26, on Monday. We have everything we need, platforms, everything. There will be two locations where the towed cars will be stored, one on Metalurgiei and the other one on Timisoara Blvd.,” Police representatives said.

The project voted by the Bucharest General Council at the beginning of this summer says that “the vehicles parked illegally on public roads that are part of Bucharest’s main road network will be towed, transported, stored and released in accordance with regulations approved by this decision.”

According to this draft decision, traffic policemen within the General Directorate of Bucharest Police or within the Regional Department of the Bucharest Transport Police, as well local policemen within the General Directorate of Bucharest Local Police will be in charge of giving sanctions and ordering the towing of illegally parked cars. The vehicles will be transported on car platforms to ensure their complete lift.

The transport to the storage place will be stopped if the car’s owner or user shows up in the meantime and agrees to bear the expenses incurred. In this case, only the value of the lifting operation is supported, the same draft decision says. “To have the vehicle returned to him, the owner or user must present documents proving ownership or the right to use the vehicle.”

The towed vehicles can be stored for a maximum of one year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40