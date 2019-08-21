Bucharest City Hall to start towing illegally parked cars next week

Bucharest City Hall will start towing illegally parked cars on Monday, August 26, representatives of Bucharest Local Police told Mediafax.ro.

There will be different fees for recovering a towed car. For example, the fee for lifting, transporting and storing a Dacia Logan (one day) can reach RON 500 (some EUR 105).

“We’ll start to tow cars in less than a week, on August 26, on Monday. We have everything we need, platforms, everything. There will be two locations where the towed cars will be stored, one on Metalurgiei and the other one on Timisoara Blvd.,” Police representatives said.

The project voted by the Bucharest General Council at the beginning of this summer says that “the vehicles parked illegally on public roads that are part of Bucharest’s main road network will be towed, transported, stored and released in accordance with regulations approved by this decision.”

According to this draft decision, traffic policemen within the General Directorate of Bucharest Police or within the Regional Department of the Bucharest Transport Police, as well local policemen within the General Directorate of Bucharest Local Police will be in charge of giving sanctions and ordering the towing of illegally parked cars. The vehicles will be transported on car platforms to ensure their complete lift.

The transport to the storage place will be stopped if the car’s owner or user shows up in the meantime and agrees to bear the expenses incurred. In this case, only the value of the lifting operation is supported, the same draft decision says. “To have the vehicle returned to him, the owner or user must present documents proving ownership or the right to use the vehicle.”

The towed vehicles can be stored for a maximum of one year.

