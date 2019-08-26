Ombudsman objects to towing of illegally parked cars in Bucharest

The Ombudsman asked the head of Bucharest administration, the regional representative of the central government, to appeal in court the decision of the City Council regarding the towing of illegally parked cars on the city’s streets, Adevarul reported.

The Ombudsman argues that the lifting of these cars cannot be ordered by the Local Police (subordinated to the municipality), but only by the state Police.

The Bucharest City Hall announced it would start towing illegally parked cars on Monday, August 26, representatives of Bucharest Local Police declared on August 21.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

