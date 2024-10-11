14 candidates officially validated for presidential elections in Romania

Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau announced this week the final validation of 14 candidates for the presidential elections set to take place at the end of November. Ten of them have the backing of political parties, while four are independents.

The Bureau also announced the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot after a random draw, according to Digi24.

The order on the ballot is as follows:

Elena Lasconi - Save Romania Union (USR) George Simion - Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Marcel Ciolacu - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Nicolae Ciucă - National Liberal Party (PNL) Hunor Kelemen - Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) Mircea Geoană - Independent Candidate Ana Birchall - Independent Candidate Alexandra Beatrice Bertalan-Păcuraru - Alternative for National Dignity Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - New Romania Party Ludovic Orban - Right Force Party (FD) Călin Georgescu - Independent Candidate Cristian Diaconescu - Independent Candidate Cristian-Vasile Terheș - Romanian National Conservative Party Silviu Predoiu - National Action League Party

The Central Electoral Bureau also decided to reject several candidacies submitted in the last 48 hours, including the second one submitted by far-right MEP Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă (SOS). The decision, in principle, consolidates the position of the other, more moderate far-right candidate George Simion (AUR).

The electoral campaign for this year’s presidential elections will begin on October 25 at midnight and will end on November 23 at 7 AM. Voting in the first round is scheduled take place on November 24. If a second round of voting is necessary, the campaign will begin after the public announcement of the voting day and will end on December 7 at 7 AM, with voting taking place the next day.

Parliamentary elections, in turn, will take place between the two rounds, on December 1, the national day of Romania.

