Hybrid Warfare and Cultural Defense: A Message from the “Carol I” Central University Library at Alba Transilvana - Can a Library Defend a Nation?

Dr. Mireille Rădoi, General Director of the “Carol I” Central University Library in Bucharest, took part in the 16th edition of the Alba Transilvana Book Fair, held on June 20–22 in Alba Iulia. Organized by the “Lucian Blaga” Alba County Library, the event gathered hundreds of writers, publishers, educators, researchers, and passionate advocates of written culture.

Over the course of three days, Alba Transilvana offered a vibrant mosaic of cultural expression — from book launches and poetry recitals to thought-provoking debates on identity, sovereignty, and the shifting dynamics of today’s world. Among the notable guests were Gelu Duminică, Ramona Mezei, Varujan Vosganian, and Horia Roman Patapievici.

In her keynote address, Associate Professor Dr. Mireille Rădoi spotlighted one of the most insidious and dangerous threats of our time: hybrid warfare. Quoting Sun Tzu — “Supreme excellence consists of breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting”, she emphasized that this modern form of aggression leaves no visible ruins, but rather “disoriented people, fractured communities, and nations that no longer recognize themselves.” Hybrid warfare, she warned, “does not begin with an official declaration, but with a viral post. It doesn’t conquer cities — it erodes collective memory, mocks symbols, questions history, and fragments language.” In an age defined by programmed confusion and generalized mistrust, the real battleground is the control of perception and narrative. “Hybrid war doesn’t need rockets,” she said. “It needs just one thing: for us to stop believing in anything.”

Expanding on these subtle mechanisms, Rădoi asserted that the ultimate target of hybrid warfare is not a political regime or institution — but identity itself. And identity, she argued, is safeguarded through culture. “Culture is the immune system of a nation,” she explained. “It is what endures when propaganda fades. What remains when the algorithms and information waves retreat.” Therefore, the first targets in any hybrid conflict are not economic or political — they are cultural, for it is here that meaning, cohesion, and the limits of manipulation reside.

The questions raised were direct and unsettling: “How much of our culture is still transmitted, and how much simply inherited? How often do we educate cultural consciousness — and how often do we merely commemorate it?” In her view, a culturally literate society — “not just schooled, but shaped through critical thinking and shared memory” — becomes harder to divide, manipulate, or control. Culture, then, is “the invisible armor of a nation.” And when that armor breaks, a nation doesn’t collapse suddenly — “it withers from within, disintegrates quietly, and forgets how to recognize itself.”

Within this complex equation — where identity is the strategic target and culture the last line of defense — libraries take on a vital role. “Libraries are barracks for the conscience,” said Mireille Rădoi. They are not merely repositories of books, but vibrant centers of cultural education, where critical thinking, discernment, and attachment to authentic values are cultivated. In a world where disinformation spreads faster than truth, the library offers “access to authentic information, promotes reading and intercultural dialogue, and fosters independent thought.” In this light, a strong national network of libraries is not a luxury but a cornerstone of national security — not in the military sense, but in the formative sense: as institutions that help a society understand who it is, what defines it, and what it must protect.

In a solemn moment responding to the current geopolitical context, Mireille Rădoi presented the audience at Alba Transilvana 2025 with a “Proclamation of Culture as a Tool for National Security” — a powerful call to collective awareness, delivered on the stage of Alba Iulia, a city rich in national symbolism. Through this initiative, she advocated for placing culture at the very center of a nation's defense strategy — against not only military threats but also symbolic and identity-based vulnerabilities.

PROCLAMATION

In this symbolic place of national dignity and historical unity, we solemnly and irrevocably declare that in the age of informational disorder, we proclaim Culture as a tool for defending national security:

On the Nature of Contemporary Warfare

Today’s wars are no longer fought only with weapons, but with expertly crafted lies, professionally induced shame, and a vacuum of values disguised as freedom — delivered through series, algorithms, media agitation, oblivion, and ignorance. Romania’s Vulnerability

Romania is not just militarily exposed — it is symbolically attacked, culturally disoriented, and ideologically seduced. Our younger generations know more about viral trends than about the founders of our country. Culture as a Shield

Culture is not a decorative element, not the privilege of elites, nor a framed memory in a museum. It is armor and radar — the genetic code of a nation’s resilience. It is the internal filter that helps us distinguish between manipulation and truth. Restoring Culture in National Strategy

We call for culture to be recognized as a strategic pillar in national security doctrine. This is our appeal: to see culture not just as aesthetic value, but as a strategic line of defense. Defense Begins with Thinking

Today’s wars do not begin with explosions, but with division and the relativization of truth — with the erosion of collective memory. If we no longer know what we’re defending, we will not know how to defend it. Affective Education

Our children must learn not only what Romania was, but why it is worth loving — not through slogans or rhetoric, but through living encounters with literature, history, music, people, and places that carry the heart of our identity. Culture as a Weapon of National Defense

In the name of memory and the future, we proclaim culture a tool of national defense. For those who wish us to be without culture and without self-awareness already see us as defeated.

Each of us can sign this proclamation, starting June 22, 2025.

“The cultural arms race is a strategic necessity in our time. Essential reading, access to verified information, and the development of critical thinking are now vital tools for resisting hybrid warfare — a warfare capable of toppling social order with just two clicks. That’s why we must urgently re-evaluate our national priorities and treat the budgets for education and culture with the same seriousness and urgency as those for defense. A nation strong in culture is a nation resilient by design,” declared Dr. Mireille Rădoi, General Director of the “Carol I” Central University Library.

