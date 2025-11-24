Cambridge School of Bucharest shortlisted for international Tes Award recognising student-led mental health innovation

Partner Content

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has been shortlisted for the Student Mental Health Initiative of the Year category in the Tes Awards for International Schools 2025, becoming the only school in Romania to appear on this year’s shortlist. The nomination recognises CSB’s pioneering, student-led approach to promoting well-being across the Secondary School and reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to empowering students to take an active role in shaping their own educational experience.

This year’s recognition highlights the work of CSB’s Key Stage 4 and 5 Business and Economics students and teachers, who over the past two years have designed, developed, and implemented the Wellness Wave Index—an innovative, data-driven tool that measures and analyses trends in student well-being. The index provides senior leaders with detailed, term-by-term insights into students’ lived experiences, placing young people not only at the centre of assessment but at the centre of strategic decision-making.

Each term, students present their findings directly to the senior leadership team, offering clear, evidence-based recommendations. Their insights have resulted in targeted enhancements across the Secondary School, including strengthened peer-to-peer tutoring, greater focus on study techniques and time management, and increased parental engagement. Through continuous data collection and analysis, the project has also demonstrated a direct correlation between improved student well-being and stronger academic performance, reinforcing the broader impact of the initiative.

This year’s shortlisted cohort features six current students and two recent alumni whose contributions helped shape the initiative from its early stages. Iris, Arina, and Alexandra in Year 12; Iulia and Andreea in Year 13; and alumni Tudor (now in his first year at Bocconi University) and Tania (now in her first year at the London School of Economics) each played a significant role in the development, refinement, and presentation of the Wellness Wave Index. Their analytical commitment and collaborative ethos were central to CSB’s selection for the award.

Both of CSB’s Tes-shortlisted initiatives originated in the school’s Economics enrichment and competition-preparation work led by Ms Alexandra Dache, Head of Social Sciences and IB Coordinator, where students applied real-world economic methodology—such as constructing and weighting indicators—to meaningful issues in their own community. When exploring how global indicators such as the Human Development Index (HDI) are constructed, students were encouraged to consider how similar frameworks could be applied to areas relevant to their own experience, such as mental health and well-being. From this academic foundation, students initiated the literature review, refined the survey questions, and developed the weighting system that has ensured the index remains reliable and consistent over time.

This is not the first time Cambridge School of Bucharest has been recognised by Tes for its innovative, student-led initiatives. In 2023, KS4 and KS5 Business and Economics students and teachers were shortlisted for Curriculum Initiative of the Year for their Financial Literacy Curriculum, a group project in which students embedded age-appropriate financial literacy across the school’s curriculum. This programme equipped students with essential real-world knowledge, ranging from saving, spending, and borrowing to online spending habits, and demonstrated CSB’s consistent commitment to preparing learners for life beyond the classroom.

Across its history, CSB has developed a strong tradition of school-wide implementations designed to enhance the experiences of students, parents, and teachers alike. These initiatives, built through meaningful student-teacher collaboration, continually foster critical thinking, leadership development, and entrepreneurial skills. This culture of partnership is a defining element of the school’s identity and a key contributor to the successes recognised by international awards such as Tes.

CSB places a strong emphasis on children’s well-being and mental health, offering a holistic educational experience that nurtures both academic progress and social–emotional development. The school provides a safe, supportive environment in which safeguarding and emotional well-being are treated with utmost priority.

The Tes Awards for International Schools build on the longstanding prestige of the Tes Schools Awards in the United Kingdom—widely known as the “Oscars of Education.” The international awards celebrate excellence among schools delivering British and international curricula worldwide. This year, a record 578 entries were submitted, nearly double last year’s total, showcasing innovation, pastoral care, academic achievement, and community impact from schools around the globe.

A panel of international school leaders, educational researchers, and sector specialists oversees the judging, with a focus on creativity, sustainability, long-term impact, and measurable student benefit—areas in which the Wellness Wave Index demonstrated exceptional strength.

CSB’s student-led approach is a noteworthy contribution to Romania’s educational landscape, illustrating how empowering young people to take ownership of their well-being can foster healthier, more responsive school communities. The school’s leadership continues to emphasise the importance of involving students in key decisions, aligning with CSB’s core values of confidence, success, and belonging.

The international visibility of the Tes Awards provides CSB with an opportunity to share its model with other schools committed to advancing student well-being. As mental health remains a leading priority for educators worldwide, the Well-being Wave Index offers a compelling example of how structured student participation can drive meaningful cultural change and help create stronger learning environments. Schools globally are searching for innovative, practical solutions to support young people, and CSB’s model contributes to this broader conversation.

The winners of the Tes Awards for International Schools 2025 will be announced later this year. Regardless of the outcome, Cambridge School of Bucharest views the shortlisting as a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to innovation, student leadership, and well-being.

*This is a press release.