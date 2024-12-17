Călin Georgescu threatens Romanian top court judges “with many years in prison” for canceling elections

The far-right, former independent presidential candidate, Călin Georgescu, recently threatened the judges of the Constitutional Court of Romania for their December 6 decision to annul the presidential elections, urging them to "correct their mistake."

Georgescu, whose far-right associates and financial backers are now being investigated, placed first in the first round of the presidential elections on November 24, qualifying for the second round with reformist candidate Elena Lasconi. Declassified reports from Romania's intelligence services, however, showed that the electoral process had been tampered with by foreign actors, and the Constitutional Court annulled the elections as a result, ordering their restart.

Subsequent revelations suggested that the Russian Federation has spent EUR 69 million to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania. That, along with other discoveries, may explain how Georgescu went from virtually unknown to a TikTok sensation.

Nevertheless, the judges' decision angered far-right politicians and voters who rallied behind Călin Georgescu. Now, the former top candidate warned the judges that they would pay “with many years in prison” for the annulled votes in a post on Facebook.

“Ladies and gentlemen judges of the CCR, have you broken your oath? With what you decided on December 6, have you not perjured yourselves? Do you want God to help you – as stated in the magistrates' oath!? Then fix your mistake so that people may trust the fair judgment of institutions again; otherwise, you will not even find refuge in hell!” he wrote.

Georgescu and his allies recently initiated a lawsuit against the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) and several state institutions, seeking to overturn the CCR decision to annul the elections. Călin Georgescu’s lawyer said that the annulment was a flagrant violation of the constitution.

The former candidate called on the judges to reverse their decision, invoking divinity throughout his threats. “I warn you that you risk paying for the annulled votes with many years of prison – and do not forget that no one is above the law, not even you, especially you, who should have protected the law, not condemned it unjustly!” Georgescu said.

On Monday, December 16, the High Court of Cassation and Justice transferred the case to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, declining its jurisdiction over the matter.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)