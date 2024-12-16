Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court

Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu appeared on Monday, December 16, before the High Court of Cassation and Justice seeking to overturn the decision of the Constitutional Court to redo the presidential elections.

The independent candidate, who came seemingly out of nowhere to secure first place in the first round of the now-annulled presidential elections held on November 24, said that the law must be the same for everyone.

Georgescu’s lawyer said that the annulment decision was a flagrant violation of the constitution.

“We are in a situation of a coup d’état. Mr. Georgescu is a candidate, qualified and validated by Constitutional Court Decision No. 31 of December 2, published in the Official Gazette. We have two candidates qualified and validated for the second round. The second round needs to be resumed so that we can return to legality,” she added, cited by G4Media.

On December 2, Romania’s Constitutional Court validated the results of the November 24 first round of the presidential elections, after initially ordering a recount of the votes. Four days later, the Court unanimously annulled the entire presidential election process and ordered the process to be restarted from scratch. The decision came amid declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

“What is happening today in Romania, which is completely illegal, could set an extremely dangerous precedent worldwide. I hope that the law will be respected and that there will be no deviations from the will of the Romanian people,” Călin Georgescu said.

