Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say

A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts known as BG Elves has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent EUR 69 million to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania.

The campaign aimed to promote far-right narratives within the two countries. The funds were channeled through small, difficult-to-detect transactions, with amounts as low as EUR 5,000 euro each, according to Sofia-based news agency Novinite.

BG Elves claims to have obtained documents linking these cash flows to companies and individuals operating both in Bulgaria and Romania, with a clear goal of manipulating public opinion. The group stated that they had shared this information with investigative journalists and services in Romania, the UK, and Ukraine.

During their investigation, BG Elves discovered traces of Russian domains behind systems used for manipulating society, many of which had been rebranded and redirected over time to appear legitimate. The group says the scheme is complex and has been operating for years, with its origins traceable back to 2010. It also involved rented servers in the Netherlands and Germany.

The investigation points to one particular company, Adnow, which has played a significant role in distributing propaganda and advertisements with controversial content. The ads in question, often promoting sensational and misleading health claims, are aimed at influencing the public by leveraging complex algorithms and tracking tools. Adnow generates millions of impressions every month and could have infected thousands of users.

The ultimate goal of this operation, according to BG Elves, is to manipulate users into providing personal information through false offers and prize schemes. Once obtained, the data is allegedly sent to Russia, where it is used to launch further targeted attacks.

BG Elves point out that the activities of these Russian-backed entities have expanded significantly and now include a wide array of services such as bot farms and VPN networks, all aimed at supporting the distribution of propaganda. This investigation highlights a breach of national security, according to BG Elves.

On December 6, the Romanian Constitutional Court annulled the entire presidential election process, citing its constitutional mandate to ensure the legality and fairness of electoral procedures. The court has ordered the process to be restarted from scratch. The decision came amid declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

