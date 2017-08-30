Major Bucharest boulevard reopens for pedestrians this weekend

Calea Victoriei, one of the busiest boulevards in downtown Bucharest, will be closed for traffic once again this weekend (September 2-3), for a new edition of La pas pe Calea Victoriei (Walking on Calea Victoriei) event.

Thus, between 10:00 and 21:00, Calea Victoriei will become a pedestrian area on the segment between Victoriei Square and George Enescu street, according to a statement from the Bucharest City Hall.

Portraitists and cartoonists, mimes, and street musicians will entertain the public. The event’s program also includes outdoor movie screenings, creative workshops, calligraphy workshops, children’s theater, a photography exhibition, and the traditional “flower fight.”

Find out more about the event here.

Calea Victoriei was previously closed for traffic on the Easter and Children’s Day weekends.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: La pas pe Calea Victoriei on Facebook)