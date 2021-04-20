Bucharest Stock Exchange launches new platform with research reports on listed companies

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has launched BVB Research Hub, an online platform that gathers essential information about Bucharest-listed companies from various sources. The platform aims to increase the visibility of listed companies and facilitate investors' access to quality resources necessary in the investment process.

BVB Research Hub is dedicated to individual and institutional investors, listed companies, and brokers, as well as to the public. The access to the available resources on the platform - fundamental research reports written by financial analysts and, in the future, other useful information for investors - is free of charge. The online platform is available in Romanian and English, and many of the research reports uploaded there are in English.

"We are pleased to offer to investors, listed companies, and brokers a much-desired product by the members of the entire investor community: fundamental research reports about the companies listed. The fundamental analysis is not new to the local capital market, but the novelty of this platform lies in offering updated and useful resources in the investment process in the long term. BVB Research Hub aims to be a dynamic platform, a 'living organism', through which we, along with our partners, provide specialized and essential information to the investor community," said Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The fundamental research reports available on the BVB Research Hub are provided by 11 local and international investment houses: BRK Financial Group, BT Capital Partners, Concorde Securities, Erste Bank Group, Goldring, IFB Finwest, Ipopema Securities, Prime Transactions, Raiffeisen Bank International, Swiss Capital, and Wood & Co.

The research reports already uploaded on the platform cover 15 companies: Alro, Antibiotice, Biofarm, Bittnet Group, Compa, Conpet, Digi Communications, Farmaceutica Remedia, Impact Developer & Contractor, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, Patria Bank, Purcari Wineries, Sphera Group, and TeraPlast. The selection of issuers considered the degree of coverage in the market at the beginning of the program and the brokers' own strategy of expanding their research universe. As the initiator of the project, Bucharest Stock Exchange sponsors the production of the research reports without interfering with the content. The opinions expressed in the reports published on the platform belong entirely to the authors.

The BVB Research Hub initiative will also include organizing debates to generate ideas and solutions directly from investors. The first such event will take place on May 11.

"BVB Research Hub is a project that meets our goal of increasing the number of retail investors. The decision to invest in the stock market and choose when, how, and how much to invest, especially for beginners' investors, can be difficult. Throughout this process, the analysis reports available on the BVB Research Hub can be extremely valuable because they will provide a new investment perspective from financial analysts and some information that is difficult to access by individual investors. We want to transform BVB Research Hub into a useful tool for investors to make good investment decisions based on as much information as possible," said Adrian Tanase, CEO, Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Brokers included in the program will publish initiation reports, followed by quarterly or half-yearly updates after the publication of financial results or in the case of events with significant impact on the market. Initiation reports may include a target price and a recommendation or evaluation range, and subsequent reports should indicate whether there is an impact on the target price or recommendation previously issued. The quarterly reports will include an analysis of the issuer's performance during the reporting period, a comparison with the existing estimates, and explanations of the potential differences between the expected and the actual indicators.

The platform also provides investors with the fundamental research reports available under the Listed SME Research Hub program, carried out by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with the support of the Taiwan Business EBRD Cooperation Fund. This program covers issuers from nine countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. Wood&Co is EBRD's partner for this project. Four BVB-listed companies are currently part of the program: Bittnet Group, Conpet, Patria Bank, and TeraPlast.

