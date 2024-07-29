Bucharest Stock Exchange launches Energy-Utilities-Financial index

The Bucharest Stock Exchange launched on Monday, July 29, a new index called the Bucharest Exchange Trading Energy, Utilities, and Financials (BET-EF), dedicated to the most represented sectors in the capital market: energy, utilities, and financials, excluding investment funds.

BET-EF is a price index reflecting the performance of Romanian companies listed on BVB's Regulated Market, selected based on quantitative and qualitative criteria from the three sectors. These criteria ensure that only the most liquid and largest companies from the three sectors are included in the index.

Additionally, BET-EF is a free-float market capitalization-weighted index, with a variable number of constituents, and the maximum weight of a company in the index is 20%.

"The energy, utilities, and financial sectors are among the most vibrant at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We are pleased with the good performance of companies representing these sectors and believe we are in a win-win situation," said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, cited in the press release.

At the time of launch, the BET-EF index includes the following companies: Banca Transilvania (TLV), OMV Petrom (SNP), Hidroelectrica (H2O), Romgaz (SNG), BRD - Groupe Société Générale (BRD), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Electrica (EL), Transgaz (TGN), Transelectrica (TEL), Premier Energy (PE), and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

"This is the fourth index we have launched in recent years, and we expect it to become a reference point for retail and institutional investors who follow the market and need such reference indices to build their investment portfolios," said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The last three indices launched by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in 2021, were BETAeRO, BET-TRN, and BET-XT-TRN.

The capitalization of all companies listed on the main segment of the stock exchange has exceeded RON 350 billion, a 25% increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the capitalization of all Romanian companies in the three sectors covered by BET-EF represents RON 200 billion, or approximately 58% of the total capitalization of the main segment of the stock exchange.

In total, BVB calculates and distributes 12 reference indices in real-time, plus an index created in partnership with the Vienna Stock Exchange, ROTX. Similar to other indices in the BET index family, BET-EF will be adjusted quarterly during the regular adjustments.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)