Romania’s stock exchange BVB up 29% YoY in Jan-Sep

The Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first nine months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which also includes dividends.

The total trading value for all the financial instruments traded on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) amounted to RON 13 billion, +4.2% compared to the first nine months from the previous year.

These performances were obtained amid contrasting drivers. On the one hand, the uncertainties generated by the coronavirus pandemic and the inflation intensified. On the other hand, the Romanian capital market was marked by an effervescence of listings and gained more consistency by expanding the number of companies present in international indices.

Overall, investors have allocated substantial financial resources to the Romanian capital market, where the total value of transactions with all types of financial instruments reached almost RON 13 bln, the equivalent of EUR 2.6 bln, up 4.2% from the first nine months of the previous year.

