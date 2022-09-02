Eastern RO: Buzău hospital building refurbished, set to reopen as museum center

The historical building of the former I.C. Brătianu Hospital in Buzău has been refurbished and is set to reopen as a museum which will also carry the name of the former president of the National Liberal Party.

The funding to refurbish the building was provided through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020. The EU funds for the refurbishment amounted to EUR 3.6 million, News.ro reported.

The hospital the building used to accommodate closed in 1990, and the edifice was close to being demolished to make way for a residential neighborhood. It was saved from demolition as it is labeled a historical monument, and the County Council eventually managed to have it refurbished using EU funds, provided it was turned into a museum.

“The former Brătianu hospital is a patrimony building, a landmark of the city which fell into oblivion after the 1990s and even came close to being demolished. It was our chance that this is a patrimony building, and we managed to get EU funds to have it rehabilitated […]. We need to get several more permits, and we will be able to hold various activities here,” Petre Emanoil Neagu, the president of Buzău County Council, said.

The yard of the building will be turned into a public garden. The edifice is currently administered by the County Council but will be handed over to Buzău County Museum, he explained.

(Photo: Petre Emanoil Neagu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com