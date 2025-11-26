Business

Romanian business community urges authorities to cancel minimum turnover tax

26 November 2025

The Romanian business community reiterated its firm call to decision-makers to eliminate the minimum turnover tax (IMCA), in view of the discussions on the construction of the state budget for 2026, according to a statement signed by more than 100 employers' federations, business associations, and chambers of commerce in Romania. 

The Romanian government will address the issue, not covered by the latest law on fiscal and budgetary measures currently pending Constitutional Court review, in December, according to prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

According to the message sent by the business community, the minimum turnover tax represents one of the main barriers to investment in a complicated macroeconomic and budgetary context and a tense geopolitical climate, and Romania's attractiveness for investors is already decreasing.

"By comparing the level of taxation in these countries, although in some places it could be considered that Romania has a lower taxation (given the corporate tax rate of 16%), taking into account the IMCA, companies charge a higher effective profit tax rate, which can even reach 90% in some situations," the message conveyed by the business community argues.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Costel Florin Astefanei/Dreamstime.com)

