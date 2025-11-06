US group Bunge to expand sunflower processing capacity in southern Romania

United States agribusiness group Bunge, Romania’s leading producer of edible oils, plans to expand the sunflower seed processing capacity at its factory in Lehliu-Gară, southern Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company, which recorded a turnover of RON 2.7 billion (USD 589 million) in 2024, holds three of the country’s top five oil brands - Unisol, Floriol, and Unirea.

Bunge representatives said the investment programme in Romania focuses on improving operational efficiency and advancing sustainability goals.

“Bunge’s investment projects in Romania are strategically oriented towards operational improvements, including automation and the implementation of advanced technologies, along with sustainable development projects such as energy efficiency initiatives. At our processing plant in Lehliu, we are working on a project to increase the oilseeds handling capacity,” the company said in a statement.

The group also operates a second production unit in Buzău, where additional investment plans are scheduled for 2025 and 2026. The initiatives are part of a broader strategy to enhance production capabilities and secure long-term competitiveness in the Romanian food industry.

Bunge entered the Romanian market in 2002 after acquiring the Cereol group, including the Interoil and Muntenia factories. The company now operates across the edible oils, biodiesel, and protein meal segments, supplying both domestic and export markets.

Globally, Bunge has recently strengthened its position through the acquisition of grain trader Viterra, a move that is expected to consolidate its operations in agricultural commodities and processing across Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Woraphon Banchobdi/Dreamstime.com)