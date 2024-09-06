Real estate company Build21 launches funding round through blockchain technology

Build21, a real estate company that utilizes blockchain principles and infrastructure, announced the launch of its very first funding round on the MultiversX blockchain on September 24. During this round, investors can purchase NFTs from the Build21 Helmets collection.

Build21 said it “is set to redefine real estate standards in Romania” by developing 21 landmark projects. The first projects will be residential and mixed use, in urban areas in Romania, built-to-sell.

“To bring this vision to life, Build21 involves all three essential communities in the lifecycle of a real estate development: investors, experts in architecture, engineering and construction, and the future residents of the 21 projects. To facilitate the involvement of these communities, the company has decided to use blockchain technology to help identify community members and allow them to vote, give suggestions, and more,” reads the press release.

The NFTs made available during the funding round provide investors exclusive access to the investor community and the NFT ecosystem, as well as other benefits and advantages the company will offer. These include priority in investing in all 21 real estate projects, voting rights on major corporate and real estate project decisions, or access to events.

The company said it would soon release a whitepaper providing all the information about the Build21 Helmets collection.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)