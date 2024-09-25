București Mall celebrates 25 years of modern retail in Romania

News from Companies

București Mall-Vitan, Romania’s first modern shopping center, celebrates 25 years, marking a quarter of a century of innovation, evolution and retail excellence. Launched in September 1999, by Anchor Grup, București Mall positioned itself, from the beginning, as a pioneer in this segment, setting new standards for the shopping experience in our country.

The shopping center revolutionized the retail industry, and its opening represented a pivotal moment in the evolution and growth of local retail. Moreover, București Mall was the launching pad for many international brands that thus accessed the Romanian market, contributing, also, to the economic and social development of the surrounding areas.

Today, București Mall remains a preferred location for the launch of innovative and exclusive concepts, bringing many premieres to the local market.

“Over the past 25 years, București Mall has been more than just a retail destination – it has become a social and lifestyle hub, offering visitors an integrated mix of shopping, entertainment and relaxation, thus transforming people's perception and interaction with retail. Throughout these years, the shopping center has adapted to industry trends, and consistently invested in providing the best experience for our customers. What you see on the surface — vibrant stores, lively atmosphere, and a seamless flow of visitors — is the result of complex behind-the-scenes operations. From meticulously planning every detail of the mall’s layout to ensuring a safe environment, high-quality customer service, and operational efficiency, our teams are constantly working to create a remarkable experience for everyone coming to our shopping center," stated Affan Yildirim, General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of Anchor Grup and Shopping MallDova.

București Mall continues to evolve, in line with consumer preferences and retail trends. The shopping center offers a diverse mix of brands and innovative concepts to create a shopping destination for a wider audience. Through the variety of products and services offered, through accommodating unique brands and concepts, the mall covers each visitor’s needs and expectations, satisfying various tastes, preferences, and budgets. Here we include both luxury brands, which appeal to high-income shoppers, as well as more affordable options for those looking for everyday essentials.

Beyond retail, the shopping center has created an unique environment where shopping meets leisure. This commitment to constantly evolving and innovating has kept București Mall relevant in an increasingly competitive market.

Anchor Grup is determined to consolidate the role of București Mall as a one-stop shopping destination. At the same time, its purpose is to provide visitors with a place to spend time, to participate in events and entertainment activities in its attractive social places.

Strengthening its involvement in social responsibility and sustainability projects, to contribute to the development of the local community and a healthier environment is also an important direction for the mall. The main objective of București Mall is to remain a strong pillar of the Romanian retail market, continuously adapting to the trends and preferences of modern consumers.

București Mall is committed to creating valuable partnerships, supporting local businesses and investing in initiatives that benefit the community, thus consolidating its position as a leading retail destination in Romania.

About București Mall

București Mall is the first modern shopping center in Romania, with a history of 25 years. Since its launch, it has redefined urban experiences and opened new trends in fashion and entertainment. Currently, the mix of brands and tenants maintains its unique offer, and București Mall continues to be a trendsetter. Here you can find CALVIN KLEIN JEANS, MARC O'POLO stores, the first in Romania, Teilor Orange Concept, but also the APERTO restaurant, with a unique à la carte restaurant concept.

Moreover, the MANGO store in București Mall is one of the largest in Romania, with collections for women, men and children, from newborns to 14 years. The Douglas store is also one of the largest in the country. Bebe Tei in București Mall is the store for the whole family, with a varied offer that includes over 60,000 products from the dermato-cosmetic and cosmetic categories, mother and baby care, healthy food, food supplements, care for young and old children, respectively toys.

At the same time, at București Mall you can find the newest store concept of the beauty brand Sephora, but also of C&A, one of the most important fashion retailers in Europe. Mark and Spencer is also present in the shopping center, in the heart of the city. Kahve Dunyasi, the coffee chain, present in Turkey and in London, is also waiting for its Romanian visitors in an exclusive concept, in București Mall. At the same time, in the lounge area of ​​the shopping center, visitors can discover Designers Boutique, an initiative signed by București Mall, in 2018, to support Romanian creators and brands.

This is a dedicated space, offered to young Romanian entrepreneurs or to already-known names on the local market, from the fashion, beauty & deco industry, where they can present their collections to visitors, but can also have access to a new community and can meet the offline retail experience.

*This is a Press release.