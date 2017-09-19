Bucharest’s District 1 City Hall has opened the bid to select the contractor in charge with its magazine, called Buletinul informativ (The Informative Bulletin), Paginademedia.ro reported.

The City Hall budgeted EUR 2.75 million over the next four years for this project, and the winning party will have to provide the writing and editing (done by journalists and photojournalists) as well as the printing and distribution of the free magazine. The bulletin has an A4 format of 32+4 pages and a print run of 133,000 copies. It will have at least a quarterly frequency, or at most a monthly one.

The magazine aims to be “a useful communication instrument between the institution and the citizens, with the purpose of disseminating information of public interest, increasing the quality of the public service and accomplishing an administration that is in the citizens’ interest,” according to the announcement quoted by Paginademedia.ro.

The winner of the bid will be tasked with creating the content for the magazine, which has an editorial and graphic concept similar to that of a magazine. It will also take care of printing and distributing it to individuals residing in District 1 through the door-hanging system and to legal entities through the door-to-door system, according to the requirements included in the tender book.

The magazine will feature permanent sections such as Editorial/Opinions, which includes a message from the local authorities to the citizens; News; Investments & Projects; The Green Capital – The Environment; At School; At Home – Property Owners Associations; Health; The Local Council – Those You Elected; Feature/ Interview; Free Time; Letters – The Citizens Ask, the City Hall Answers; Useful – Public Interest Information; History/ Tradition/Culture – Of Yesterday and of Today; Photo Reportage.

The requirements outlined in the bid stipulate the texts need to be coherent, clear and concise. “The construction of the phrase needs to be of reduced syntactical complexity to allow for an easy reading; the content of the phrase needs to be correct grammatically,” the announcement states.

At the same time, the magazine needs to draw readers with an “attractive cover and with the text-image-page structure combination.”

The magazine targets a wide audience, “of various ages and professions, with distinct social instruction levels.”

In special cases, when the District 1 plans for a more ample coverage of certain events, the magazine can increase its page number to up to 64 (60+4). Such occasions include local information campaigns, emergency situations, special events, or legal holidays.

The deadline for receiving offers is October 19. The deadline for evaluating offers is October 20.

District 1 is the Capital’s richest district. It manages a yearly budget of over EUR 360 million.

