Bucharest’s District 1 allots EUR 1 million to twin city Chisinau

The Local Council of the Romanian capital’s District 1 will allot EUR 1 million by the end of the year to help the Municipal Council of Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, Mediafax reported.

The announcement was made by District 1 mayor Dan Tudorache during a conference on the themes of the Great Union centenary and Bessarabia, a region part of the Republic of Moldova and of Ukraine. The region joined the Romanian Kingdom during the 1918 Union but it became part of the Soviet Union in 1940.

“The local councils, the county councils can do more for the Great Union centennial. What can I do as a mayor, what can the Local Council of District 1 do? We can become twin cities with other cities in the Republic of Moldova. We did this, we became sister cities with Chisinau,” mayor Tudorache explained.

The Bucharest City Hall announced in July of this year plans for events to mark the 1918 Union, including setting up EUR 17 million worth of statues. It later said it would withdraw the financing for the Great Union monument.

Romania is celebrating next year 100 years since the 1918 Union.

(Photo source: Chisinau City Hall on Wikipedia)