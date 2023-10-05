Energy

Bucharest Zoo switches to green energy with new solar system

05 October 2023

The Bucharest Zoo has made the switch to green energy through a new solar system. A total of 178 photovoltaic panels with an installed power of 91.8 KW were installed on the administrative buildings' roofs, mayor Nicusor Dan announced.

The system produced over 28 MW of electricity from August to date, which means that 27% of the Zoo's needs have been covered by renewable sources. 

"The installation of panels translates into a reduction in electricity costs and a decrease in the carbon footprint," mayor Dan said.

According to a press release of Ascorp, the company that installed the photovoltaic system, the panels were installed on 455 square meters, on the roofs of the workshop and the supply store at Baneasa Zoo, Wall-street.ro reported. 

According to company estimates, the solar system will produce approximately 2,400 MWh over the next 20 years, meaning a reduction in electricity costs of roughly EUR 1.16 million. This means that the Zoo will cover the investment in about three years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

