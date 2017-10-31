Bucharest, the first city in CEE where Uber will offer rides in 100% electric cars

US ridesharing company Uber will introduce its UberGREEN service in Bucharest by January 2018. The Romanian capital will be the first city in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) where the company will offer this service, said Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

UberGREEN offers rides in 100% electric cars, the service being available in cities such as Lisbon or Paris. In Bucharest, the company currently offers three services, namely UberX, UberSelect, and Uber Child Seat.

“Bucharest is famous for its architecture, cultural life and special food. Unfortunately, it is also famous for its traffic. We want to be the partners of the authorities and the urban mobility organizations in the European Union. Romania is one of the most important countries in the EU and we want to continue here the dialogue on the future of transport with local communities,” said Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty.

“I am pleased to announce today that by January we will introduce UberGREEN in Bucharest – a service that offers 100% electric cars. It is a service available in other European capitals such as Lisbon or Paris. Bucharest will be the first CEE city with UberGREEN.”

Uber was founded in the US in 2009. It became active in Bucharest in February 2015, and extended its services to Cluj, Brasov and Timisoara last year.

The company recorded a turnover of RON 4.52 million (EUR 985,000) in Romania last year, triple compared to the previous year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]