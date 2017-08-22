24 °C
Uber’s turnover triples in Romania

by Romania Insider
American ride sharing company Uber recorded a turnover of RON 4.52 million (EUR 985,000) in Romania last year, triple compared to the previous year, reports local Profit.ro.

The net profit amounted to RON 155,816 (EUR 34,000) last year, up 181% over 2015. The company had debts of almost EUR 350,000, whereas its receivables totaled around EU 252,000.

The firm was registered in July 2014. It became active in Bucharest in February 2015, and extended its services to Cluj, Brasov and Timisoara last year.

Uber was founded in the US in 2009. The company recorded a turnover of RON 1.53 million (EUR 333,000) in Romania in 2015.

