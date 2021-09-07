Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Events

Bucharest to host The International 10 esports tournament in October

09 July 2021
The International 10 esports tournament will be held in Bucharest this fall, according to mayor Nicusor Dan. The event, which has a total prize fund of USD 40 million, will take place at the National Arena stadium in October.

"The world's largest esports event this year - The International 10 (TI10) - will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest between October 12 and October 17. The event is in its tenth edition, and Bucharest will join other important cities in the world (Seattle, Cologne, Vancouver, Shanghai) that hosted this competition in previous years," mayor Dan said on Facebook.

According to him, the event has a total prize fund of USD 40 million, "of which 16% will return to the Romanian state in the form of taxes." "For comparison, this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament has a total prize pool of about USD 48 million," the mayor said.

The organizers estimate that the event in Bucharest will be watched by about 80 million esports fans from around the world.

"The Romanian capital will thus benefit from advertising, will enrich its portfolio of hosted events, and will be able to attract more easily other sports, cultural or business events," Dan said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

