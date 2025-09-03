Transport

Bucharest’s subway Line 2 to add two new stations on Pipera–Petricani extension

03 September 2025

Bucharest’s subway operator Metrorex signed an agreement on Tuesday, September 2, to extend Line 2 with two new stations from Pipera to Petricani, in a project aimed at easing congestion in the city’s fast-growing north. The 1.6 km extension will run along Dimitrie Pompeiu Boulevard and Petricani Street, ending at the intersection with Pipera Boulevard. 

Officials said the new stations will include modern facilities and interconnections with surface transport.

The protocol was signed at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure by minister Ciprian Șerban, Metrorex general director Mariana Miclăuș, and District 2 mayor Rareș Hopincă.

“The northern area of the capital has seen accelerated development in recent years, becoming both a business hub and a residential center,” Miclăuș said. “This extension is our direct response to the community’s real needs.” 

Metrorex said construction will begin after financing and technical studies are completed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liudmila Habrus/Dreamstime.com)

