Planned subway fare hike in Bucharest could be delayed

The planned increase in Bucharest’s subway fares from May 1 could be postponed by two months, under a draft order issued by interim transport minister Radu Miruță, Agerpres reported. The proposal aims to allow additional analysis of the economic and social impact of the price hike on passengers.

The measure would delay the implementation of the new fare, set to rise from RON 5 to RON 7 per journey, by 60 days, according to a document published by the Ministry of Transport and cited by the local media.

During this period, subway operator Metrorex is required to produce a cost-reduction plan targeting at least a 10% decrease in expenses over a maximum six-month timeframe. The plan must outline concrete measures, clear milestones, and projected financial impacts, the sproposal said.

“At the proposed level of RON 7 per journey, the subway risks becoming comparable in cost to ride-sharing services for short distances (1–3 stops) and to the fares of the Bucharest Public Transport Company on parallel routes with integrated subscriptions. It thus approaches the threshold at which substitution becomes economically rational for certain user segments,” reads the document.

“Metrorex is requested to carry out a tariff threshold analysis based on its own validation data (actual distribution by ticket types and usage frequency), including a demand sensitivity scenario for monthly subscriptions - the category with the largest share of revenues (22.5%).”

The ministry also requested a broader impact study on how the fare increase could affect compliance with European air quality standards. Under EU regulations, Bucharest - designated as a TEN-T urban node - must implement sustainable urban mobility plans aimed at increasing public transport usage. It cautioned that a shift away from subway use toward private cars or ride-sharing could worsen air pollution levels, an area where Romania already faces pressure from the European Commission.

The proposed fare increase follows previous hikes, with subway ticket prices rising from RON 3 in 2021 to RON 5 in 2025, and potentially reaching RON 7 in 2026 - a total increase of 180% over five years.

Metrorex is also expected to assess the affordability of the new tariffs, taking into account wage growth and inflation, to determine the real impact on passengers before any final decision is made.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com