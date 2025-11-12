Bucharest strengthens its position as the leader of Romania’s real estate market – investments accelerate in the northern part of the Capital

Expert Corner

Bucharest remains at the forefront of Romania’s real estate market, attracting the highest transaction volumes and consolidating its role as the country’s main investment hub. North Bucharest Investments reports €161 million in transactions by the end of October and expects a 25% increase by year-end.

In October 2025, a total of 58,502 properties were sold across Romania, representing an increase of 3,242 transactions compared to September, according to data published by the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI).

The highest numbers of property transactions were recorded in Bucharest – 8,829, Ilfov – 3,981, and Cluj – 2,929, while the lowest figures came from Teleorman – 56, Covasna – 394, and Sălaj – 411.

Among county capitals, Cluj-Napoca (1,096 transactions), Brașov (1,079), and Iași (877) remained at the top, while Alexandria (21), Slatina (64), and Slobozia (71) registered the fewest transactions.

At the national level, 34,084 mortgage operations were recorded, with the highest numbers in Bucharest (4,381), Constanța (2,942), and Ilfov (2,876).

Northern Bucharest – the main magnet for investment

ANCPI data confirm that Bucharest continues to be the epicenter of Romania’s real estate market, supported by growing investment flows in the premium residential segment and by large-scale integrated developments tailored to a maturing market.

With a portfolio of nearly 100 residential projects and over 80 active development partners, 40% of which under exclusive representation, North Bucharest Investments (NBI) further strengthens its position as the most diversified and competitive player in the high-end residential market of the Capital.

“The investment segment in northern Bucharest continues to outperform the market. Interest in high-quality, well-integrated, and sustainably developed properties is on the rise, especially amid stabilized interest rates and the renewed confidence of institutional capital.

Investment yields in the high-end segment remain among the most attractive in the region, and Bucharest is consolidating its role as a competitive real estate hub. We expect the end of the year to bring a new record for NBI’s portfolio, with a 25% increase compared to the current level of transactions,” said Vlad Musteață, CEO, North Bucharest Investments

Official data source: National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (www.ancpi.ro)