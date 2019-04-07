Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/04/2019 - 09:26
Events
Bucharest street theater festival returns with new edition
04 July 2019
The 11th edition of the International Street Theater Festival Bucharest - B-FIT in the Street! will take place from July 12th to 14th. It will offer award-winning shows and a host of free-running performances.

The festival, a project of Bucharest City Hall, organised by ARCUB, will take place in the University Square, George Enescu Square, Revolution Square, Odeon Theater Square, Victory Street and Historic Center - Sf. Anton Square, Rome Square, Franceza Street, Lipscani, Gabroveni Street.

More than 200 artists from France, Romania, Italy, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Spain, Germany and Belgium will present acrobatics and juggling shows, contemporary dance, street performances and a parade to be held on Saturday, July 13, on Calea Victoriei, from George Enescu Square to University Square.

(Photo courtesy of ARCUB)

[email protected]

