Bucharest Stock Exchange launches AI chatbot to help investors learn about stocks

01 July 2024

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced the launch of the first version of the Q chatbot, a digital solution based on artificial intelligence (AI) that will come to the aid of those wanting to learn more about stock investments. 

The virtual assistant can be accessed from the stock exchange's website. It is available only in Romanian and is currently capable of answering a series of frequently asked questions: how to open a trading account, the list of intermediaries, basic information about listed companies, and basic stock market concepts. 

The chatbot is currently in a progressive learning stage, so users are encouraged to ask as many questions as possible.

Since it is in the learning process, it is possible that the Q assistant may not provide entirely accurate answers. Subsequently, the answers provided by the chatbot will be verified by a dedicated team for accuracy.

"Through this virtual assistant, BVB is reconfiguring the way users interact with financial information, paving the way for increased efficiency, automation, and growth within internal processes. Moreover, we are excited to have implemented this project with the technological support provided by DRUID, a Romanian start-up that participated in BVB Arena, our flagship program dedicated to entrepreneurs," said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. 

The virtual assistant Q is developed in collaboration with DRUID - the end-to-end platform for building AI-powered business conversational applications. 

Q represents an ingenious synthesis between DRUID's NLP technology and the language understanding capabilities offered by integration with ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure.

"I am pleased to see that DRUID technology supports BVB in its digitalization efforts, bringing significant benefits. We aimed for our solutions to streamline employee activities, focusing on essential aspects and ensuring BVB investors have easier access to relevant information in a complex financial environment. I believe we have achieved this goal through the Q virtual assistant, ensuring a smoother and more efficient interaction," said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

