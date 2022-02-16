Bucharest sees spike in air pollution levels on Wednesday morning

Bucharest has recorded a spike in air pollution on Wednesday morning, February 16, with the air quality sensors indicating worrying particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels.

For PM 2.5, for example, the sensors showed values that exceeded the maximum limit by as much as 700%, Digi24 reported. Values well above the allowable limit were also recorded for PM 10, respectively by 400%.

According to the media, the most polluted areas were Ferentari, Pantelimon and Soseaua Giurgiului.

Independent air quality monitoring network Aerlive.ro announced a “very bad air” in Bucharest on Wednesday morning, recommending people to avoid outdoor activities.

Octavian Berceanu, the former head of Romania’s National Environmental Guard, told Digi24 that illegal fires around Bucharest may have been the main cause of the spike in air pollution.

“Most of the smoke comes from burning dismantled cars, which are extremely toxic, 4,500 times more toxic than wood,” Berceanu said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)