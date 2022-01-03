Romania photo of the day: Bucharest seen from space

A recent image shared on social media by the European Commission’s Representation in Romania shows what Bucharest looks like from space. (Photo source: Facebook/Comisia Europeana in Romania)

The picture was captured by the Sentinel-2 satellite of the Copernicus EU Earth Observation Programme at an altitude of 786 km.

The EC Representation in Romania previously shared a spectacular image of the country seen from a European satellite.

