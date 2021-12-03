Romania photo of the day: Satellite image shows what Romania looks like from space

The European Commission’s Representation in Romania shared on social media a spectacular image of the country seen from a European satellite. The picture was taken in October with the help of the Sentinel-3 satellite of the Copernicus EU Earth observation programme. (Photo source: Facebook/Comisia Europeana in Romania)

The photo captures details of the Carpathian Mountains, surrounded by lower areas. The famous Danube Delta, where the Danube River flows into the Black Sea, is also visible.

View from space: Bucharest as seen by the Sentinel 2 European satellites

irina.marica@romania-insider.com