Romania's public road company contracts another 11 km of Bucharest ring road

Romania’s public road construction and management company CNAIR signed with Italian construction company Tirrena Scavi a contract for the reconstruction works on a segment of 11 km of the Bucharest ring road, in the eastern part of the city.

The segment will be widened from 2 lanes to 4 lanes (two for each direction), Adevarul reported. The project also aims to eliminate crossroads by setting up road nodes, road overpasses as well as rehabilitating the existing overpasses and bridges on the road segment subject to modernisation.

The value of the contract is RON 235.7 (EUR 49 mln), VAT excluded. The project is financed by the European Union (cohesion funds) and co-financing by the Government.

The duration of the contract is 75 months and includes: 15 months execution period and minimum 60 months during which CNAIR can report problems to be addressed.

