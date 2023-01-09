Bucharest to resume free sterilizations of dogs in 2023

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Bucharest City Hall will resume the campaign providing free sterilizations and microchipping for common breed dogs with owners starting January 27.

Mobile veterinary clinics, partners of the City Hall in the campaign, will be located in the capital's districts 1, 2, and 4.

The campaign provides free anesthesia, sterilization, post-operation treatment, microchipping, and registration in the Register of Dogs with Owners. Dogs will also be given a health book.

"I urge Bucharest residents with unsterilized common breed dogs to call 0743.204.942 from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for appointments. Sterilization is the only civilized solution to combat the uncontrolled multiplication of animals," said the general mayor of the capital, Nicusor Dan.

Last year, Bucharest City Hall sterilized more than 6,000 dogs and cats for free.

(Photo source: Oleksiy Boyko | Dreamstime.com)