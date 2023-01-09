Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest to resume free sterilizations of dogs in 2023

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall will resume the campaign providing free sterilizations and microchipping for common breed dogs with owners starting January 27.

"Bucharest City Hall, through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA), will resume on Friday, January 27, the campaign for free sterilizations and microchipping of common breed dogs with owners," the City Hall said on its Facebook page.

Mobile veterinary clinics, partners of the City Hall in the campaign, will be located in the capital's districts 1, 2, and 4.

The campaign provides free anesthesia, sterilization, post-operation treatment, microchipping, and registration in the Register of Dogs with Owners. Dogs will also be given a health book.

"I urge Bucharest residents with unsterilized common breed dogs to call 0743.204.942 from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for appointments. Sterilization is the only civilized solution to combat the uncontrolled multiplication of animals," said the general mayor of the capital, Nicusor Dan.

Last year, Bucharest City Hall sterilized more than 6,000 dogs and cats for free.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleksiy Boyko | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest to resume free sterilizations of dogs in 2023

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall will resume the campaign providing free sterilizations and microchipping for common breed dogs with owners starting January 27.

"Bucharest City Hall, through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA), will resume on Friday, January 27, the campaign for free sterilizations and microchipping of common breed dogs with owners," the City Hall said on its Facebook page.

Mobile veterinary clinics, partners of the City Hall in the campaign, will be located in the capital's districts 1, 2, and 4.

The campaign provides free anesthesia, sterilization, post-operation treatment, microchipping, and registration in the Register of Dogs with Owners. Dogs will also be given a health book.

"I urge Bucharest residents with unsterilized common breed dogs to call 0743.204.942 from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for appointments. Sterilization is the only civilized solution to combat the uncontrolled multiplication of animals," said the general mayor of the capital, Nicusor Dan.

Last year, Bucharest City Hall sterilized more than 6,000 dogs and cats for free.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleksiy Boyko | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest