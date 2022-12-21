Bucharest City Hall sterilized 6,000 cats and dogs in 2022

More than 6,000 dogs and cats were sterilized for free this year in Bucharest during the campaigns run by the Capital City Hall through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA).

Over 5,000 animals were sterilized in just four months at the beginning of the year. Among them were over a thousand dogs with owners and close to four thousand cats with and without owners.

Over 900 more stray cats were sterilized since October. Added to that are 336 dogs with owners in November, according to Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan.

At the same time, the City Hall has been running a campaign to inform citizens about the obligation to microchip and sterilize their common-breed dogs. 9,000 buildings were visited and more than 30,000 information leaflets were distributed as part of the initiative.

“Mixed teams went from door to door and advised people to sterilize and microchip their puppies. Those who did not comply were fined between RON 5,000 and RON 10,000. The campaign benefited from the collaboration of ASPA, PROEDUS, and the Local Police from districts 2,3, 5, and 6,” said Dan in a post on Facebook.

The free sterilization campaigns for dogs and cats will continue in 2023.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photos source: Kobkik | Dreamstime.com)