Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest City Hall sterilized 6,000 cats and dogs in 2022

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 6,000 dogs and cats were sterilized for free this year in Bucharest during the campaigns run by the Capital City Hall through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA).

Over 5,000 animals were sterilized in just four months at the beginning of the year. Among them were over a thousand dogs with owners and close to four thousand cats with and without owners.

Over 900 more stray cats were sterilized since October. Added to that are 336 dogs with owners in November, according to Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan.

At the same time, the City Hall has been running a campaign to inform citizens about the obligation to microchip and sterilize their common-breed dogs. 9,000 buildings were visited and more than 30,000 information leaflets were distributed as part of the initiative.

“Mixed teams went from door to door and advised people to sterilize and microchip their puppies. Those who did not comply were fined between RON 5,000 and RON 10,000. The campaign benefited from the collaboration of ASPA, PROEDUS, and the Local Police from districts 2,3, 5, and 6,” said Dan in a post on Facebook.

The free sterilization campaigns for dogs and cats will continue in 2023.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photos source: Kobkik | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest City Hall sterilized 6,000 cats and dogs in 2022

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 6,000 dogs and cats were sterilized for free this year in Bucharest during the campaigns run by the Capital City Hall through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA).

Over 5,000 animals were sterilized in just four months at the beginning of the year. Among them were over a thousand dogs with owners and close to four thousand cats with and without owners.

Over 900 more stray cats were sterilized since October. Added to that are 336 dogs with owners in November, according to Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan.

At the same time, the City Hall has been running a campaign to inform citizens about the obligation to microchip and sterilize their common-breed dogs. 9,000 buildings were visited and more than 30,000 information leaflets were distributed as part of the initiative.

“Mixed teams went from door to door and advised people to sterilize and microchip their puppies. Those who did not comply were fined between RON 5,000 and RON 10,000. The campaign benefited from the collaboration of ASPA, PROEDUS, and the Local Police from districts 2,3, 5, and 6,” said Dan in a post on Facebook.

The free sterilization campaigns for dogs and cats will continue in 2023.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photos source: Kobkik | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote