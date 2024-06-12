Analysis: Bucharest traded over 50% more residential units than Timiș, Brașov and Cluj combined

The real estate market in Bucharest continues to be an attractive destination for investments, with increased interest in new housing and properties that offer high rental yields, according to an analysis by North Bucharest Investments (NBI).

Data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI) said that 3,376 real estate units were sold in May 2024 compared to 3,516 in the same period last year, the same source stated.

Timiș is next in the top with 702 units, followed by Brașov - 653 and Cluj - 618.

Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments, commented: “The last month has been excellent for the real estate market in Bucharest. Significant sales reflect buyers’ confidence in the market’s growth potential and the good returns brought by real estate investments. Investing in an apartment or house represents a powerful tool for securing funds.”

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) is a group of companies in the residential real estate segment that operates on two business lines: investment activities and intermediary services.

The NBI Group was founded in 2011 in the Republic of Moldova by businessman Vlad Musteață, and since the summer of 2022, it has also been present in the Romanian market.

The group recorded over 400 real estate transactions in 2023 in new residential complexes in the northern area of Bucharest. In the last year, the company’s turnover has doubled from RON 20 million to RON 42 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)