Bucharest replaces turf at National Arena stadium, concert organizers foot the bill

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan said that the turf at the National Arena stadium, the biggest in the country, will be replaced entirely with a new hybrid turf. According to him, the cost will be covered by the organizers of the Coldplay and Ed Sheeran concerts.

The new turf will be up to UEFA standards, and will host upcoming football matches.

“This will ensure that domestic league matches and European cups can be played at the highest level. The chosen technical solution involves installing premium natural grass reinforced with polymer fibers up to a depth of 12 cm, which is technically superior to that of hybrid carpets. This will make the next turf replacement easier and will not affect the field's infrastructure,” said Nicusor Dan.

The cost for it will be fully covered by the organizers of the Coldplay and Ed Sheeran concerts that took place this summer at the arena.

The stadium, inaugurated in 2011, has over 55,600 seats.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)