Bucharest readies to welcome annual pilgrimage to Saint Dimitrie the New

This year’s pilgrimage occasioned by the feast of Saint Dimitrie the New, Protector of Bucharest, will take place from October 19 to 29. The event is one of the most significant for the Romanian Orthodox Church in the capital.

The faithful will be able to venerate, aside from the Holy Relics of Saint Dimitrie the New, those of Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr, Saints Constantine and Helena, Saint Hierarch Nectarios, and Saint John Jacob of Neamț, which will be placed outside the Patriarchal Cathedral each day from 7:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

“Considering that all the Holy Relics will be present for veneration during these first four days in the porch of the Patriarchal Cathedral, and taking into account the lower flow of pilgrims during this period, we especially recommend families with small children to come for veneration between October 19-22, to avoid the crowds of the final days of the feast,” reads a statement from the Romanian Patriarchate.

On Thursday, October 23, starting at 12 PM, the Procession of the Saints’ Way will take place with all the relics. The groups will meet at the base of Patriarchal Hill and proceed in procession towards the Patriarchal Cathedral, according to News.ro.

At 12:45 PM, at the Summer Altar of the Patriarchal Cathedral, Patriarch Daniel will receive the reliquaries with the relics. After the blessing by His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, the reliquaries will be placed in the Canopy of the Saints on Patriarchal Hill for veneration by the pilgrims.

The Holy Relics will be returned to the Patriarchal Cathedral after the veneration of the last pilgrim.

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)