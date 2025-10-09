Saint Parascheva celebration in Iași expected to draw one of Romania’s largest pilgrimages

Over 24,500 people have prayed over the relics of Saint Parascheva in Iași, in eastern Romania, in around 24 hours, according to Church officials. The pilgrimage, one of the largest in Romania, began on Wednesday, October 8, and is set to last until the saint’s feast day on October 14.

Thousands have waited in line to reach the relics, but visitors were fewer this year due to the rain and low temperatures. The number of pilgrims is expected to increase in the coming days.

Last year, around 300,000 people visited the relics, and the Church expects similar numbers this year too.

During the event, authorities recommend that the faithful pay special attention to children and elderly people traveling with them, to prevent them from getting lost, as well as to their personal belongings. Persons with serious health problems who require constant medical care must ensure they have with them the necessary medication and their medical history in case of emergencies, according to Agerpres.

“A very large attendance is expected at this event, and the waiting time may be long. It is advisable to have water and food supplies, since not all areas have stores where you can buy what you need. In case you leave the line for any reason, keep in contact with the people in your group and inform the volunteers or law enforcement officers,” transmitted the representatives of the Bacău Mobile Gendarmerie Group.

The feast of Saint Parascheva, the protector of the Moldova region, was set by the Orthodox Church in 1955. As a result, the days leading to October 14 are typically the busiest for the city of Iasi, and year by year, thousands of pilgrims around Romania make the trip to the regional capital.

As is tradition, a liturgical service will be held in front of the Iasi Metropolitan Cathedral on the feast day, an event attended by clergy from the country and abroad. The service marks the end of the pilgrimage.

