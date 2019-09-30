2019 Bucharest Photofest focuses on preserving nature, humanity, culture

This year’s edition of Bucharest Photofest, the large photography festival, takes place between October 1 and October 12, in several venues across the capital.

The festival’s program covers some 35 events, where guests from the country and from abroad will attend, concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and film screenings.

This year’s main theme is Preserving, to be explored in three collective exhibitions: Preserving. Nature, Preserving. Culture, Preserving. Humanity.

Among the special guests, speakers and artists, are Michael Carroll (US), Miguel Angel Sanchez (Spain), Sebastian Suki Belaustegui (Argentina), Emanuil Treyman (Bulgaria), Jeanette Hägglund (Sweden), Nicholas JR White (United Kingdom) and Iago Corazza (Italy). The Romanian guests include Ana Dumitru, Diana Popescu, David Stetcu, George Mieluş, Andrei Bîrsan, Andrei Pandele, and Viorel Simionescu.

Michael Carroll, one of the first photo-journalists to travel to Romania after the fall of communism, is the focus of Oscar-nominee Don Hahn’s documentary Hand Held, to be screened as part of the festival. The photos he took and his stories about the AIDS epidemic in the country were published by the The Boston Globe, showing the entire world the tragic situation of the ill children.

Another event part of the festival is the exhibition titled Daily Life during Communism, of photographers Andrei Birsan, Andrei Pandele, and Viorel Simionescu, who captured several cities of the Socialist Republic of Romania.

Meanwhile, Swedish photographer Jeanette Hägglund will showcase Secrets, a study of the architectonic complex Muralla Roja, a postmodern apartment complex in Calpe, Spain designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill.

At the same time, Alexandria Bombach’s Frame by Frame, a documentary about photo-journalism in Afganisthan, and Nico Muzi and Nicolás Richat’s Frontera invisible will be screened as part of the festival.

More on the program and tickets for the event here.

(Photo: Bucharest Photofest Facebook Page)

[email protected]