Bucharest spots to take a great photo

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the saying goes, but it can’t hurt having the tried and tested background for your photos. We have selected below some of the Bucharest spots that are more often captured in beautiful shots.

The Arch of Triumph

This landmark in northern Bucharest is befitting of the capital’s former Little Paris nickname. Modeled after the Arc de Triomphe in France’s capital, it reminds passers-by of the Romanian Army’s victory in the First World War and the Great Union of 1918. It is also many people’s favorite site for capturing the panorama that opens around it, or for the parade occasioned by Romania’s national day on December 1.

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Dacia Boulevard

This is one of the capital’s most beautiful arteries, hosting numerous Instagrammable architectural jewels: neoclassical palaces and art deco buildings. Pick your favorite site as you stroll on this elegant boulevard that also hosts several embassies and cultural centers and links to a growingly hip neighborhood, hosting many creative enterprises.

Photo: Wikipedia / Britchi Mirela

Street art on Știrbei Vodă and at Point

If street art is your thing, than the intersection of Știrbei Vodă and Berzei is one of the needed stops on a photo tour of the capital. Here, fans will find two of the works of visual artist Obie Platon, giving a fresh look to two of the buildings in the area.

Photo: Sweet Damage Crew Facebook Page

Also worth a stop is the cultural hub Point, where the artists from Sweet Damage Crew have painted a mural showing a woman drawing on a piece of glass her own universe, something we are all invited to do. Sweet Damage Crew also painted the mural inside Gradina cu Filme in Lahovari Square, a venue offering free screenings of classical or more recent films.

Macca-Vilacrosse Passage

This glass-covered street in downtown Bucharest is somewhat of a hidden gem. It used to host the first Stock Exchange House of Bucharest, before a more appropriate structure was built. Today it hosts several indoor and outdoor cafes and restaurants, where you can stop, admire the views and get inspired for a snapshot or two.

The Romanian Athenaeum

Not only a music and city landmark, this venue turns into a favorite spot for wedding photos at weekends and other photo opportunities any time. Its front and lateral columns, which have the same size as the Erechteion columns, in Athens, are the star of many photo shoots for those looking for an elegant-looking setting.

Cotroceni neighborhood

One of the capital’s greenest areas, not only because it hosts the Botanical Garden, Cotroceni is a neighborhood to take a leisurely stroll through. It is filled with beautiful houses and gardens, and here and there you can spot cool cafes or a library, while taking a snapshot of its beautiful sites.

The National Museum of History of Romania

This imposing building on Calea Victoriei is a favorite for many photographers, who make plenty of use of its Neoclassical façade, which features a portico supported by ten Doric columns, and the interplay of light and shadows. Across the street, the building of the Savings Bank CEC is another Bucharest landmark worth photographing.

Photo: Marcin Szala/ Wikipedia

Carturesti Carusel

One of the capital’s most beautiful libraries, if not the top contender for the title, Carturesti Carusel offers a setting of winding lines, arcades, and lights, attractive whether you are aiming for a book selfie or a more elaborate shot.

The Village Museum

A visit to this museum is the equivalent of taking a long trip, both distance and time wise, as one finds a different world, in the middle of the bustling city. Get ready to be impressed by many original houses, watermills and churches brought here from all over Romania and find the right angle in between them.

Photo: Romania-Insider.com

Carol Park

Those looking for a good view of and over Bucharest can drop by Carol Park, climb close to the monument there and capture the panorama. The park also includes several other monuments, such as the beautiful Cantacuzino Fountain, the Zodiac Fountain, and the Roman Arenas, among other sites.

Photo: Stefan Jurca/ Wikipedia

Izvor Bridge

Looking for a beautiful photo of Dambovita river? You might want to try the Izvor Bridge (in opening photo), connecting the more crowded Elizabeta Boulevard to the quiet Izvor Park. In between them stands the city, with its mix of old and new.

(Opening photo: © Dianabahrin | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]