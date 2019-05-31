Bucharest City Hall develops partnership for e-scooter rental service

Bucharest City Hall will implement, in partnership with private company Hub Work, an electric scooter rental system (FLOW), according to a draft resolution approved at the General Council on Thursday, May 30.

The plan, involving 640 scooters soon to be available near 13 subway stations, was previously announced along with other similar private projects.

“The system designed by Hub Work is based on a small device placed on the electric scooter, controlled by a smart-phone application (FLOW). It follows an easy and modern technological stream to ease interaction with the end-user,” the City Hall’s decision reads.

In the beginning, there will be 640 scooters and 320 loading stations to be later expanded to 640 stations. The project aims to place charging stations near 13 metro stations.

“The user can pick up or park the electric backpack in a multitude of spaces created at key points of the city. The end user will interact with this service via his mobile phone. Identifying an available electrical shooter, unlocking and using it, locking features, mobile tracking, GPS tracking, or motion sensors are the specific attributes of this service,” the draft decision says.

All costs related to the implementation of the project will be supported by the partner company, according to the project, and the scooters’ speed will be limited to 24 kilometers per hour.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)