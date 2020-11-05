Bucharest’s District 2 City Hall reopens public parks

A total of 15 large parks in Bucharest’s District 2 were reopened on Saturday, May 9.

These are the first public parks to reopen in the Romanian capital after the local authorities decided at the end of March to close all public parks in the city to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

District 2 deputy mayor Dan Cristian Popescu said that the decision to reopen the parks was taken “for the benefit of the citizens.”

“In recent weeks, we have seen many residents of the district jogging or doing sports near parks or in improvised areas, respecting the military ordinances. As long as we are allowed to do physical activity, this must be done in safe conditions, close to home, and in District 2, we have many parks prepared for the citizens,” Popescu said.

Children’s playgrounds, sports fields and recreation pavilions in these parks remain closed, however.

Several signs informing citizens about the measures that need to be respected to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been installed at these parks’ entrances.

“District 2 residents must understand that the restrictions remain, that we are in a state of emergency and that the danger of coronavirus infection has not passed,” the deputy mayor added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ps2.ro)