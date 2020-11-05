Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:20
Social
Bucharest’s District 2 City Hall reopens public parks
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 15 large parks in Bucharest’s District 2 were reopened on Saturday, May 9.

These are the first public parks to reopen in the Romanian capital after the local authorities decided at the end of March to close all public parks in the city to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

District 2 deputy mayor Dan Cristian Popescu said that the decision to reopen the parks was taken “for the benefit of the citizens.”

“In recent weeks, we have seen many residents of the district jogging or doing sports near parks or in improvised areas, respecting the military ordinances. As long as we are allowed to do physical activity, this must be done in safe conditions, close to home, and in District 2, we have many parks prepared for the citizens,” Popescu said.

Children’s playgrounds, sports fields and recreation pavilions in these parks remain closed, however.

Several signs informing citizens about the measures that need to be respected to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been installed at these parks’ entrances.

“District 2 residents must understand that the restrictions remain, that we are in a state of emergency and that the danger of coronavirus infection has not passed,” the deputy mayor added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ps2.ro)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:20
Social
Bucharest’s District 2 City Hall reopens public parks
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 15 large parks in Bucharest’s District 2 were reopened on Saturday, May 9.

These are the first public parks to reopen in the Romanian capital after the local authorities decided at the end of March to close all public parks in the city to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

District 2 deputy mayor Dan Cristian Popescu said that the decision to reopen the parks was taken “for the benefit of the citizens.”

“In recent weeks, we have seen many residents of the district jogging or doing sports near parks or in improvised areas, respecting the military ordinances. As long as we are allowed to do physical activity, this must be done in safe conditions, close to home, and in District 2, we have many parks prepared for the citizens,” Popescu said.

Children’s playgrounds, sports fields and recreation pavilions in these parks remain closed, however.

Several signs informing citizens about the measures that need to be respected to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been installed at these parks’ entrances.

“District 2 residents must understand that the restrictions remain, that we are in a state of emergency and that the danger of coronavirus infection has not passed,” the deputy mayor added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ps2.ro)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15